Karnataka: Covid-19 recovered patients to voluntarily undergo TB test

Regarding vaccines, Sudhakar said the state has set an ambitious target to fully inoculate the entire eligible adult population in the state by December. "I will soon visit Delhi to seek an additional supply of vaccines to our state. The private sector can procure 25% of the vaccine production. We are having discussions with corporate companies to explore possibilities of companies procuring vaccines under CSR and providing it to the state Government. This will significantly accelerate the vaccination drive," the minister said.