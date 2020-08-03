A day after Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for coronavirus, his daughter and six members of the chief minister's office have been infected by COVID-19. "Six staff members at chief minister BS Yediyurappa's office test positive for COVID19. One of his daughters has also tested positive for the infection," the Karnataka CMO said in a statement.

BS Yediyurappa tested positive for novel COVID-19 on Sunday. "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," he wrote on social media platform Twitter.

Karnataka chief minister has shown mild symptoms of coronavirus infection, according to reports. "After being hospitalised on the advice of doctors, I am in good spirits with mild symptoms. I am grateful for all your good wishes and blessings and will get back to my duties soon. I urge everyone to wear masks, maintain social distance and take all precautions to fight Corona," Yediyurappa said in a statement.

His condition is now stable. "Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was admitted with mild symptoms of COVID-19 on August 2. At present, he is doing well and is clinically stable. He is being treated and monitored closely by a multidisciplinary team of doctors,"Manipal Hospital said in a statement.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via