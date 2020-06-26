Karnataka Covid-19 tally breaches 11,000-mark as 445 new cases emerge on Friday

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Covid-19 count on Friday crossed the 11,000-mark as 445 more people tested positive for the virus in the 24 hours until 5 pm.

144 of 445 new cases were reported in Bengaluru, which has lately seen a sharp surge in virus cases with most of the people contracting it locally, indicating the possibility of community transmission.

In the last week, Bengaluru has reported 953 cases and its tally approaching the 2,000-mark ever since it reported the first positive case on 8 March.

The number of virus-related fatalities increased to 184 as 10 more people succumbed to the virus.

However, the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has ruled out another lockdown in Bengaluru fearing that it would further cripple the financial situation and economic uncertainty in the state.

Karnataka is projected to have 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases by mid-August.

Yediyurappa on Friday met with all elected representatives from Bengaluru and it was, among other things, decided to appoint a nodal officer for each Assembly constituency for handling the Covid-19 situation.

Opposition party legislators accused the government of not sharing information on major decisions that was adding to the challenges in the battle against the virus and its spread.

A statement by the chief minister's office (CMO) stated that throat swab testing facility will be set up at every Assembly constituency and separate ambulance facility to transport dead bodies of Covid-19 patients would be enhanced.

All large spaces like marriage halls, hotels and other spaces in the outskirts of the city will be converted into centres to lodge and treat asymptomatic persons.

A total of 246 people recovered on Friday, which takes the total number of recoveries to 6,916 so far

However, the state government has made no changes to the scheduled 10th grade exams for which nearly 8.5 lakh students are enrolled.

