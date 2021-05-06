Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka Covid-19 update: 49,058 new cases, 138 deaths in 24 hours

Karnataka Covid-19 update: 49,058 new cases, 138 deaths in 24 hours

Premium
Ambulances carrying the bodies of the victims who died of Covid-19 coronavirus are pictured at an open air crematorium set up for the coronavirus victims inside a defunct granite quarry on the outskirts of Bangalore on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Manjunath Kiran / AFP)
1 min read . 09:37 PM IST Staff Writer

  • According to the department bulletin, the infection count is now 17,90,104 whereas there are 5,17,075 active cases in the state

Karnataka's active Covid-19 caseload breached the five lakh mark with 49,058 fresh infections reported today, while the toll stood at 17,212 with 328 deaths, the health department said.

Karnataka's active Covid-19 caseload breached the five lakh mark with 49,058 fresh infections reported today, while the toll stood at 17,212 with 328 deaths, the health department said.

The infection count is now 17,90,104 whereas there are 5,17,075 active cases in the state, as the department bulletin.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The infection count is now 17,90,104 whereas there are 5,17,075 active cases in the state, as the department bulletin.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

With 18,943 discharges on Thursday, 12,55,797 people have been discharged so far.

Bengaluru urban district alone reported 23,706 fresh infections and 139 fatalities.

The city has so far reported 8,87,086 infections and 7,145 deaths.

There were 3,32,732 active cases.

Mysuru and Tumakuru emerged as the next major hotspots in Karnataka with 2,531 and 2,418 infections and 18 and 14 fatalities respectively.

According to the bulletin, 1,652 infections were reported in Kalaburagi, 1,526 in Udupi, 1,503 in Hassan, 1,191 in Dakshina Kannada, 963 in Bengaluru Rural and 922 in Ballari.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Drugmakers say Biden misguided over vaccine patent waiver

2 min read . 09:34 PM IST
Premium

States need fiscal support to fight covid: Naveen Patnaik

1 min read . 09:29 PM IST
Premium

Telangana police offer 'free food' for home isolated COVID-19 patients

1 min read . 09:28 PM IST
Premium

Kerala lockdown from 8 May: What is allowed, what is not?

5 min read . 09:22 PM IST

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Davangere, Dharwad, Kodagu, Kolar, Raichur, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 infections.

A total of 1,64,441 tests were done on Thursday, including 1,53,370 using the RT PCR and other methods, taking the tally to 2.65 crore, the department added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has announced a two-week 'close down' across the state. Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar in his order said, "guidelines to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission in the state, which shall come into effect from 9 pm on April 27 and will be in force including and up to 6 am of May 12.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!