Karnataka COVID-19: With 5,619 cases, state tally crosses 1.5 lakh

The COVID-19 count in Karnataka witnessed another sharp rise. As many as 5,619 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the southern state zoomed to 1,51,449. There were 73,958 active coronavirus patients in the state, according to the state health bulletin. At least 74,397 patients were in isolation at the hospitals, while 671 were admitted in intensive care unit (ICU). Over 74,000 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease.

The state reported 93 deaths in the last 24 hours. The deadly novel coronavirus claimed 2,804 lives in the state. Most of them had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

The state reported 93 deaths in the last 24 hours. The deadly novel coronavirus claimed 2,804 lives in the state. Most of them had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,544 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The capital city was severely affected by the pandemic. The electronic city confirmed 67,425 infections since outbreak.

"Karnataka has improved its recovery rate in last seven days crossing the 50% mark," Medical education minister K.Sudhakar said.

The state ramped up the testing facilities in the last few months. More than 48,00 samples were tested on Thursday alone.

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday. He was admitted to Manipal Hospital for treatment. In a statement on Thursday, Manipal Hospital said that Yediyurappa was clinically stable and responding well to treatment.

"His vital parameters are within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment," it added. "He continues to be closely monitored by our expert specialists," the hospital said.