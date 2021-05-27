Karnataka: Covid caseload crosses 25 lakh-mark; Deaths surge to 27,405

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 25 lakh mark in Karnataka on Thursday. The state recorded 24,214 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 476 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state's health department added.

The number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 25 lakh mark in Karnataka on Thursday. The state recorded 24,214 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 476 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state's health department added.

Karnataka's total caseload has jumped to 25,23,998 while the fatalities have increased to 27,405. Besides, a total of 20,94,369 discharges were reported in the state. Currently, Karnataka's Covid-19 active case count stands at 4,02,203.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 17.59%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.96% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of the new cases, 5,949 were from Bengaluru Urban. Whereas, the city saw 6,643 discharges and 273 deaths in a day.

Ballari accounted for 22 deaths, Mysuru (18), Belagavi and Dharwad (15), Tumakuru (14), Bengaluru Rural and Uttara Kannada (13), followed by others. Mysuru logged 2,240 new cases, Hassan 1,505, Tumakuru 1,219, Belagavi 1,147, Udupi 905, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,43,878, followed by Mysuru 1,36,688 and Tumakuru 99,358. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of over 2,91,98,945 samples have been tested so far,of which 1,37,643 were tested on Thursday alone.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}