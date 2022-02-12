Karnataka has recorded 3,202 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, which is down from 3,976 new Covid cases recorded yesterday, the health department data shows.

Health Minister Sudhakar K said the state's positivity rate has fallen below 3 per cent. The capital city of Bengaluru recorded 1,293 new Covid-19 cases.

With this, the total active Covid-19 tally stands at 38,747. Bengaluru's active case tally stands at 16,000. A total of 8,988 people were discharged after recovery.

Test positivity rate falls below 3% in Karnataka today:

◾New cases in State: 3,202

◾New cases in B'lore: 1,293

◾Positivity rate: State - 2.95%; Blore - 2.49%

◾Discharges: 8,988

◾Active cases: State- 38,747; B'lore- 16k

◾Deaths:38 (B'lore- 10)

◾Tests: 1,08,534#COVID — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 12, 2022

Meanwhile, in view of the Hijab controversy, the Karnataka government on Friday said that the holiday announced for universities belonging to the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) has been extended till February 16.

The Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said in a statement, examinations will be held as scheduled and it has been directed to conduct online classes. The government on Thursday had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

