Karnataka: New Covid cases dip further; positivity rate below 3%

With this, the total active Covid-19 tally stands at 38,747. Bengaluru's active case tally stands at 16,000. A total of 8,988 people were discharged after recovery.
Meanwhile, in view of the Hijab controversy, the Karnataka government on Friday said that the holiday announced for universities belonging to the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) has been extended till February 16.
The Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said in a statement, examinations will be held as scheduled and it has been directed to conduct online classes. The government on Thursday had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.
