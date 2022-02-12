Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Karnataka: New Covid cases dip further; positivity rate below 3%

Karnataka: New Covid cases dip further; positivity rate below 3%

Health Minister Sudhakar K said the capital city of Bengaluru recorded 1,293 new Covid-19 cases today.
1 min read . 08:27 PM IST Livemint

  • With this, the total active Covid-19 tally stands at 38,747. Bengaluru's active case tally stands at 16,000. A total of 8,988 people were discharged after recovery today

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karnataka has recorded 3,202 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, which is down from 3,976 new Covid cases recorded yesterday, the health department data shows.

Karnataka has recorded 3,202 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, which is down from 3,976 new Covid cases recorded yesterday, the health department data shows.

Health Minister Sudhakar K said the state's positivity rate has fallen below 3 per cent. The capital city of Bengaluru recorded 1,293 new Covid-19 cases.

Health Minister Sudhakar K said the state's positivity rate has fallen below 3 per cent. The capital city of Bengaluru recorded 1,293 new Covid-19 cases.

With this, the total active Covid-19 tally stands at 38,747. Bengaluru's active case tally stands at 16,000. A total of 8,988 people were discharged after recovery.

With this, the total active Covid-19 tally stands at 38,747. Bengaluru's active case tally stands at 16,000. A total of 8,988 people were discharged after recovery.

Meanwhile, in view of the Hijab controversy, the Karnataka government on Friday said that the holiday announced for universities belonging to the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) has been extended till February 16.

Meanwhile, in view of the Hijab controversy, the Karnataka government on Friday said that the holiday announced for universities belonging to the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) has been extended till February 16.

The Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said in a statement, examinations will be held as scheduled and it has been directed to conduct online classes. The government on Thursday had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

The Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said in a statement, examinations will be held as scheduled and it has been directed to conduct online classes. The government on Thursday had decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!