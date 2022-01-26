Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka Covid cases rise again, nearly 49,000 new infections in 24 hours

Karnataka Covid cases rise again, nearly 49,000 new infections in 24 hours

Covid cases in Karnataka 
1 min read . 08:54 PM IST Livemint

  • The state had reported a dip in daily cases at 41,400 on Tuesday 

Karnataka has once again reported surge in Covid cases with nearly 49,000 fresh daily count on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, the southern state recorded 48,905 new cases, over 7,500 more from Tuesday when the daily count was 41,400. 

Today, the state reported 39 fatalities, taking the death toll to 38,705. 

The state had reported a dip in daily cases at 41,400 on Tuesday. There were 41,699 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,57,769.

Bengaluru Urban reported the highest cases at 22,427. The total number of active cases across the state is now at 3,57,909. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 22.5%, the case fatality rate was 0.07%. 

Of the 39 deaths, 8 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan (4), Mysuru (3), Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Ramanagara and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others. 

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest with 2,797 new cases followed by Tumakuru 2,645, Mandya 2,186, and Hassan 2,016. 

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 16,48,758 cases, Mysuru 2,11,426 and Tumakuru 1,48,223. According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 14,16,078, followed by Mysuru 1,92,638 and Tumakuru 1,32,026. 

With inputs from PTI

