After holding a crucial meeting at his residence to review the ongoing Covid-19 surge in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the night curfew imposed in 7 districts, including Bengaluru, reporting high number of virus cases will continue.

Currently, these places are under a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am.

"Cases have increased, we have collected all information. We will take a call on extension (of night curfew) on April 20th, till then the existing restrictions will continue," Yediyurappa told reports post crucial meeting with the state authorities.

He also added, "The scenario in our state is different. No need to compare our state with other states. We have our own issues which need to be addressed."

He said that as far as COVID-19 is concerned, appropriate action will be taken to curb the spread further in the state.

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

The announcement comes a day after the southern reported its sharpest single-day spike of 14,738 fresh coronavirus cases and 66 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11.09 lakh and the toll to 13,112, the Health department said on Thursday. The state had previously reported its biggest single-day spike of 11,265 cases on Wednesday. Out of the 14,738 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 10,497 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar has warned of strict action against private hospitals if they do not follow its instructions on reserving 50 per cent of the beds for Covid patients.

"Government hospitals in Bengaluru are instructed to reserve more beds for Covid patients. Private hospitals have also been instructed to reserve 50 per cent of the beds. Strict action will be initiated against those who do not cooperate," news agency PTI quoted Sudhakar as saying.

Noting that private hospitals have reserved only 15-20 per cent of what has been asked for, he said the government will consider it as a serious lapse, and strict measures will be initiated, if they do not follow the orders.

Moreover, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar (BBMP) Palike on Thursday introduced a helpline number 1912 that offers direct Covid19-related assistance. The helpline number was launched by the BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta here.

"The specific helpline 1912 is for Bengaluru city. We have eight control rooms. The helpline can be used to allot beds in the hospitals and for home isolation support," Gupta said.

The BBMP Commissioner also informed that the older helpline is 14410.

