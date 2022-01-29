Karnataka: Covid norms relaxed; night curfew lifted. Full details here

The Karnataka government has decided to relax Covid norms amid a drop in new cases. Karnataka Minister BC Nagesh today said the state authorities have decided to open schools in Bengaluru from Monday, while night curfew will also be lifted from Jan 31. They have also directed concerned departments to ensure that proper SOPs (standard of procedures) are followed. Marriage functions are permitted with 200 members indoors and 300 outdoors.

