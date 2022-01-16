BENGALURU : Karnataka minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr. Sudhakar K on Sunday informed that the state's Covid-19 positivity rate neared 20%, as cases rose in Karnataka .

The state recorded 34,047 new Covid-19 cases in twenty four hours. The state capital Bengaluru also recorded 21,017 itself in twenty four hours.

The state's positivity rate neared 20 as the state registered 19.29% in the past few days.

The 5,902 people recovered from the Covid-19 and were discharged in the state.

The total active case tally in the state stands at 1,97,982, of which 146k is in Bengaluru itself.

Positivity rate nears 20% in the State as cases rise in Rest of Karnataka:

◾New cases in State: 34,047

◾New cases in B'lore: 21,017

◾Positivity rate in State: 19.29%

◾Discharges: 5,902

◾Active cases State: 1,97,982 (B'lore- 146k)

◾Deaths:13 (B'lore- 05)

◾Tests: 1,76,470 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 16, 2022

The total number of deaths in the state was thirteen in the past twenty four hours, of which five were in Bengaluru.

The total tests conducted in the state was 1,76,470.

The Karnataka government on Saturday restricted the hospital visit as Covid cases rise in the state. In an order, the government said only sick patients requiring emergency care may visit hospitals and autonomous institutions.

