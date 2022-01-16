Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Karnataka: Covid positivity rate nears 20%; state logs 34,047 fresh cases

Karnataka: Covid positivity rate nears 20%; state logs 34,047 fresh cases

The state's positivity rate neared 20 as the state registered 19.29% in the past few days.
1 min read . 07:44 PM IST Livemint

  • The state capital Bengaluru also recorded 21,017 itself in twenty four hours.

BENGALURU : Karnataka minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr. Sudhakar K on Sunday informed that the state's Covid-19 positivity rate neared 20%, as cases rose in Karnataka

The state recorded 34,047 new Covid-19 cases in twenty four hours. The state capital Bengaluru also recorded 21,017 itself in twenty four hours. 

The state's positivity rate neared 20 as the state registered 19.29% in the past few days. 

The 5,902 people recovered from the Covid-19 and were discharged in the state. 

The total active case tally in the state stands at 1,97,982, of which 146k is in Bengaluru itself. 

The total number of deaths in the state was thirteen in the past twenty four hours, of which five were in Bengaluru.

The total tests conducted in the state was 1,76,470.

The Karnataka government on Saturday restricted the hospital visit as Covid cases rise in the state. In an order, the government said only sick patients requiring emergency care may visit hospitals and autonomous institutions.

