Karnataka govt to decide on Covid curbs based on experts' report. Details inside

Karnataka Covid restrictions: Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka CM said once we get the report from the experts' committee, a meeting will be held in about three or four days and certain decisions will be taken
The Karnataka government will review the coronavirus situation soon, and take decisions regarding the curbs that are in place, after obtaining the experts' committee report in this connection, state Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.
CM Bommai said the Karnataka government is coming out with a book on its achievements so far, as it completes six months in office, tomorrow.
"We (Ministers) have discussed several issues including Covid situation, how to manage it in the days to come, representations given by various organisations (for relaxations), regarding the functioning of schools and colleges among others. We have referred it to the experts' committee," he said.
Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, the Karnataka CM said once we get the report from the experts' committee, a meeting will be held in about three or four days and certain decisions will be taken.
Last week, the Karnataka government had decided to lift the week-end curfew imposed in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases, while deciding to continue the the night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am everyday, and all other Covid curbs including 50% capacity rules in cinema halls, pubs, clubs, restaurants, bars, hotels and eating places.
Noting that the ministers after cabinet meeting, also discussed the upcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections, Bommai said it has been decided to conduct these polls successfully, whenever it happens, by deploying Ministers from other districts along with those from Bengaluru.
A decision was also taken to make preparations for Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections. Alluding to the completion of six months in office tomorrow, he said a book will be released on the achievements of his government so far.
The Karnataka CM said discussions were held on the programmes to be implemented until 2023 and publicise the work done during the last six months.
It has been decided that Ministers during the next one week through the media will inform people about the performance of their departments.
He further said that the meeting for coordination between the party (BJP) and the government that was postponed will be convened soon.
"We have discussed and decided to move ahead and work united," he added. To a question regarding plans to meet the party high command in Delhi soon, he said he was in constant touch with the party leadership, and will pay a visit, if they call.
"Normally during the parliament session it is a practice for CM to hold a meeting with all MPs from the state in Delhi, there is a plan for such a meeting as well," he added.
Meanwhile, registering a surge in numbers again, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 48,905 new cases of Covid-19 and 39 fatalities, taking the tally to 36,54,413, and death toll to 38,705.
The state on Tuesday had reported a dip in daily Covid cases at 41,400. There were 41,699 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,57,769, a bulletin said. Of the new cases, 22,427 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 18,734 people being discharged and 8 virus-related deaths.
The total number of active cases across the state is now at 3,57,909. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 22.51 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.07 per cent.
Of the 39 deaths, 8 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan (4), Mysuru (3), Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Ramanagara and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others.
Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest with 2,797 new cases followed by Tumakuru 2,645, Mandya 2,186, and Hassan 2,016.
Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 16,48,758 cases, Mysuru 2,11,426 and Tumakuru 1,48,223.
According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 14,16,078, followed by Mysuru 1,92,638 and Tumakuru 1,32,026.
Cumulatively, a total of 6,10,68,141 samples have been tested, of which 2,17,230 were on Wednesday alone.
With agency inputs
