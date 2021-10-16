In view of a substantial drop in Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government today said that it will take a call on further relaxing the coronavirus-related restrictions in the state after consulting the experts soon.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "There will be a meeting with the experts on Covid-19 either tomorrow or the day after. If the norms have to be changed in the coming days, we will do it after seeking the opinion of experts."

Bommai said there will be a comprehensive discussion on a range of issues from reopening of schools for all the classes to reopening all commercial establishments and movement of people in the border states.

After obtaining everyone's approval, an appropriate decision will be taken, Bommai said. Underlining that Covid-19 cases have come down in the state and the infection rate is below 1%, CM Bommai pointed out that the experts have cautioned against letting the guard down even if the cases have reduced.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday recorded 470 new cases of coronavirus and nine deaths, taking the caseload and death toll to 29,82,869 and 37,931, the health department said.

The day also saw 368 people being discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,35,238. Active Covid-19 cases stood at 9,671, a department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 232 new cases and one death, it said. All other districts in Karnataka reported cases below 100 including 59 in Mysuru, 36 in Dakshina Kannada, 22 in Kodagu, 16 each in Hassan, Mandya and Tumakuru, 14 in Udupi and 11 in Uttara Kannada.

Regarding Covid-19 fatalities, the bulletin said two deaths each took place in Mysuru and Ramanagara, and one each in Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Davangere and Udupi.

Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infections and zero Covid-19 related deaths. Twenty-four districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

As many as 93,806 samples were tested in the state on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.93 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state rose to 6.06 crore, with 38,002 people being inoculated on Friday.

With agency inputs

