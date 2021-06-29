Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka Covid restrictions may be eased after July 5

Karnataka Covid restrictions may be eased after July 5

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa
1 min read . 09:41 PM IST Livemint

  • CM Yediyurappa today met association members of malls to discuss reopening of the shopping complexes

The Karnataka government may ease ongoing Covid restrictions from 5th July.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that relaxations related to Covid restrictions in the state will be discussed with experts and Cabinet members and will be announced after July 5.

Yediyurappa today met association members of malls to discuss reopening of the shopping complexes. Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said that he told the malls association members that he will discuss reopening with cabinet members.

"We are discussing how many concessions to give with conditions to reopen malls. A final decision has not been taken yet. Covid cases are decreasing which is a good sign. Everyone must be benefitted including the poor class," he said.

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 3,222 new cases, 14,724 discharges and 93 deaths on Tuesday. The state has 85,997 active cases.

Reports suggest that malls may be allowed to operate with riders after July 5, when the current Covid "unlock" guideline comes to an end.

Under the unlock guidelines in place in most parts of the state, several sectors have been permitted to operate but air-conditioned shops, shopping complexes, malls, are still not permitted to function due to Covid situation.

Today, the Shopping Centres Association of India members met the chief minister and requested him to allow malls to be opened from next week.

After the meeting, GM Nandish of Garuda Mall said that they have sought opening of malls from next week. He said that the members have also made a request for waiver of the rent and licence fees in government buildings.

