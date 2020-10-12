Karnataka Covid update: 7,606 new cases recorded, death toll at 10,000

The COVID-19 death toll in Karnataka crossed the 10,000 mark on Monday with the addition of 70 fatalities, while 7,606 fresh cases took the total number of infections to 7,17,915. The day also saw a record 12,030 patients getting discharged, overtaking the number of fresh cases reported. Cumulatively 7,17,915 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 10,036 deaths and 5,92,084 discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll in Karnataka crossed the 10,000 mark on Monday with the addition of 70 fatalities, while 7,606 fresh cases took the total number of infections to 7,17,915. The day also saw a record 12,030 patients getting discharged, overtaking the number of fresh cases reported. Cumulatively 7,17,915 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 10,036 deaths and 5,92,084 discharges.

Out of the fresh cases, 3,498 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. Of the 1,15,776 active cases, 1,14,848 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 928 are in Intensive Care Units. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 18 of the 70 deaths, followed by Mysuru (7), Dakshina Kannada and Koppal (4), Dharwad, Hassan and Uttara Kannada (3) and others.

Out of the fresh cases, 3,498 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. Of the 1,15,776 active cases, 1,14,848 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 928 are in Intensive Care Units. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 18 of the 70 deaths, followed by Mysuru (7), Dakshina Kannada and Koppal (4), Dharwad, Hassan and Uttara Kannada (3) and others. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Most of those who succumbed to the virus either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI). Bengaluru Urban topped the districts from where new cases were reported, accounting for 3,498, followed by Belagavi 444, Udupi 317, Mysuru 309, Dakshina Kannada 303, Hassan 278, Tumakuru 264, Chitradurga 210, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban with 2,85,055 cases tops the districts,

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, followed by Mysuru 42,373 and Ballari 34,573.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top with 2,17,122 discharges, followed by Mysuru 34,357 and Ballari 31,612. A total of over 60,30,980 samples have been tested so far, out of which 78,757 were tested on Monday alone. Of them, 23,564 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Topics KarnatakaBengaluruMysuru