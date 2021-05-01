Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said the shortage of vaccine in the state will be sorted out in the next three days, as he made a symbolic start of the inoculation drive for people above 18 years, reported news agency PTI.

Yediyurappa's statement comes a day after he said vaccination for people above 18 years of age will be delayed as the vaccine has not been supplied yet to the state. "I have come here to make a symbolic start of the vaccination drive for people above 18 years of age. As per the directions of Government of India, the drive to vaccinate people about 18 years of age is starting from today," Yediyurappa told reporters.

He said his government has decided to give vaccines free of cost to people about 18 years of age. The state has received three lakh vaccines from the Centre while there was a stock of one lakh vaccines in Karnataka. On the full fledged vaccination drive for people above 18 years, the Chief Minister said the state government has paid money to purchase two crore vaccines.

"I am 100 per cent confident that things will improve in the next two to three days.. I have set a target to vaccinate 3.26 crore people of the state," the Chief Minister said.

On Friday, the state health minister K Sudhakar said that people aged between 18-44 years are advised to not go to hospitals for Covid-19 inoculation on 1 May as Karnataka has not received the required vaccine doses yet. "We gave orders to Serum Institute, Pune for providing over 1 crore doses. But the official news is that they are still not prepared to give it to us from tomorrow, as it was scheduled," said Sudhakar.

The minister further reassured people that officials will inform them when a confirmation regarding vaccine delivery is obtained.

Joining the list of states that will be providing free vaccination, Karnataka government this week said that will provide free vaccination all between the age of 18 and 45 years for free at the government hospitals.





