On Friday, the state health minister K Sudhakar said that people aged between 18-44 years are advised to not go to hospitals for Covid-19 inoculation on 1 May as Karnataka has not received the required vaccine doses yet. "We gave orders to Serum Institute, Pune for providing over 1 crore doses. But the official news is that they are still not prepared to give it to us from tomorrow, as it was scheduled," said Sudhakar.