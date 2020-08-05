The total number covid-19 cases in Karnataka crossed 1.5 lakhs as 5619 persons tested positive on Wednesday.

Karnataka is experiencing a sharp spike in new cases that places the state as the third most affected region in the country with nearly 74,000 active cases.

The death toll went up to 2804 as 100 more died in 24 hours until 5 pm on Wednesday.

However, the rate of recovery has kept the number of active cases down and total recoveries at 74,619 now exceed active cases.

Bengaluru recorded 1848 new cases that takes its total to 64,881 of which 32,757 are active.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa has also tested positive along with at least two of his cabinet members. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has also tested positive and is undergoing treatment in Manipal Hospital, a private healthcare provider in Bengaluru.

Yediyurappa, who is also undergoing treatment in the same hospital, is clinically stable, Manipal said in a statement on Wednesday.

"His (Yediyurappa) vital parameters are within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment.He is comfortable and attending to his activities from his room. He continues to be closely monitored by our expert specialists," according to the statement.

His predecessor is also stable, the hospital said.

The situation in other parts of Karnataka continues to deteriorate even as the government focuses only on its power and growth capital, Bengaluru.

The mineral-rich Ballari district crossed 8000 case mark as 631 more tested positive on Wednesday.

Belagavi, Mysuru and Davangere registered 293, 261 and 224 cases respectively.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via