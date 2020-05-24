Karnataka crosses 2,000 covid-19 cases mark as 130 test positive Sunday

BENGALURU : Karnataka confirmed 130 covid-19 positive cases on Sunday that takes the total number of cases in the state to 2089.

From averaging about 20 days to double the number of cases in the state on 11 May, the recent surge had halved it to 10 days, according to the information provided by the state covid-19 war room. The national average for doubling of cases is 14 days, according to the war room.

Most of those testing positive are people who have arrived from other states by trains and private vehicles, especially from Maharashtra, one of the worst covid-19 affected regions in the country.

A total of 942 cases have been recorded in the past 7 days as against a similar number since 8 March when the first covid-19 positive case was reported in Karnataka. There are 1391 active cases in the state and 44 fatalities, including two positive persons who died due to non-covid-19 reasons.

The spike in cases adds to the challenges of the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government that is drawing up plans on further lifting of lockdown restrictions post 31 May.

The 130 cases on Sunday include 27 in Chikkaballapura, 24 in Davangere, 23 in Udupi, 15 in Mandya and 14 in Hassan. Six cases each were recorded in Kalaburagi and Bidar, four in Davangere, two each in Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada, one each in Vijayapura, Bengaluru, Dharwad and Kodagu, according to the daily health bulletin.

Karnataka has restricted persons from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat from entering the state without approval. The spike also comes a day ahead of the recommencing of domestic flights. The Karnataka government has mandated seven days of institutional quarantine for people arriving from states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated