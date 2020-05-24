Karnataka crosses 2,000 covid-19 cases mark as 130 test positive Sunday

The 130 cases on Sunday include 27 in Chikkaballapura, 24 in Davangere, 23 in Udupi, 15 in Mandya and 14 in Hassan. Six cases each were recorded in Kalaburagi and Bidar, four in Davangere, two each in Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada, one each in Vijayapura, Bengaluru, Dharwad and Kodagu, according to the daily health bulletin.