The total number of active covid-19 in Karnataka crossed the 80,000 mark as 5985 more test positive across the state.

Karnataka is witnessing a sharp spike in cases and recorded its highest single day surge as 7178 tested positive.

The fatality rate climbed up in the state as 107 more lost the battle against COVID-19 and that takes the toll to 3198.

Bengaluru recorded 1948 new cases in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Sunday. The situation in other parts of Karnataka deteriorated where the healthcare infrastructure is far more inadequate compared to Bengaluru.

The mineral-rich district of Ballari breached the 10000 case mark as 380 more tested positive on Sunday. Mysuru, about 125 kms from Bengaluru, reported 455 new cases ok Sunday that takes its total to 7311 cases.

Covid-19 has added to the challenges of the state which is witnessing heavy downpours across several parts of Karnataka.

The meteorological department has forecasted heavy rains over several districts in the Malnad, coastal , northern and southern parts of the state in the next 24 hours.

Several people are missing after landslides were reported in Kodagu, the coffee growing region on the state.

