The Karnataka police has extended Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Belagavi from December 20 to 22 because of the ongoing protest after the desecration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna statues in different parts of the state. Earlier, the curfew was imposed till December 20.

"In wake of protests after the desecration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & Sangolli Rayanna statues on Saturday night, a prohibitory order has been extended under Sec 144 CrPC from 6 am on Dec 20 to 6 am on Dec 22 in Belagavi," said Police Commissioner Dr K Thiyagarajan.

Tension erupted in Belagavi after a purported video that showed some people pouring black ink on the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru went viral.

Thereafter, Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) followers gathered in Belagavi and protested against the Karnataka government at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk.

The miscreants smashed around 26 vehicles of the Karnataka government and police at Belagavi.

The protestors alleged that Kannada goons have defaced a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bangalore.

Besides, in Maharashtra activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti on Saturday vandalised a statue of Kannada freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, following news that a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was desecrated in Bengaluru.

Yesterday, a group of Shiv Sena leaders also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and sought sedition charges be invoked against those responsible for the alleged desecration of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bengaluru.

The Sena delegation pointed out that it was quite ironic that while Shah was in Pune to lay the foundation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, a condemnable act has happened in the neighbouring state.

