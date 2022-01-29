Karnataka recorded a marginal rise daily new Covid cases at 33,337, state health department said. The state reported 69,902 recoveries and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, active Covid cases in the state stands at 2,52,132, while the case positivity rate stands at 19.37 per cent.

Karnataka had seen a decline in new Covid cases on Friday at 31,198, while the state had recorded 50 deaths.

The Karnataka government today decided to further relax some restrictions that were imposed after a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases last year.

This comes as the state saw a dip by about 7,000 cases – reporting 31,198 cases – during the day, as compared to Friday. The cumulative caseload in Karnataka reached 37,23,694, while 50 deaths took the death toll to 38,804.

Bengaluru contributed about 50 per cent of the infections of the day with 15,199 cases. Further, 71,092 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,96,093. The positivity and case fatality rates for the day were at 20.91% and 0.16%, respectively.

Meanwhile, state Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr Sudhakar K has said that based on the latest 6,000 samples that were genome sequenced in the southern state, Delta and its sub-lineages account for about 75 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the state.

While sharing the data, Dr Sudhakar K put out a tweet, saying Delta and its sub-lineages were found to be present in over 4,431 samples of the total 5,996 samples analysed by the state health authorities. This was followed by the new variant of Covid, Omicron, accounted for 18.59 per cent cases of the total samples analysed.

