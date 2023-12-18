Karnataka: Dalit students made to clean septic tank, CM Siddaramaiah gets principal, teacher arrested
As per details, the videos are of from Morarji Desai residential school in Kolar, where there are 243 students, including 19 girls, from Classes 6 to 9.
A teacher and the principal of a residential school in the Kolar district of Karnataka have been arrested by police, while four contractual staff were sacked following visuals from the campus showed Dalit students cleaning a safety tank, reported NDTV on 18 December.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message