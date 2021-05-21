Karnataka witnessed a massive decline in daily Covid-19 related deaths on Friday. The state reported 353 fatalities due to coronavirus in 24 hours.

The state had reported 548, 468, and 525 fatalities, respectively for the last three days. The case fatality rate (CFR) of the state declined to 1.09%. The Covid-19 related death toll in Karnataka stands at 24,207, the health department said on Friday.

On the other hand, the state reported an increase in daily coronavirus cases on May 21. The southern state registered 32,218 fresh Covid cases as against 28,869 new infections on Thursday. The positivity rate stood at 24.22%.

Karnataka's total number of infections so far stands at 23,67,742 as of May 21.

As many as 52,581 Covid positive patients were discharged from the hospital in 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 18,29,276.

And the total number of active cases in the state stands at 5,14,238.

Among 353 deaths reported on Friday, 129 were from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural had 30, Ballari 23, Uttara Kannada 22, Shivamogga 20, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the most number of cases with 9,591, Mysuru 2,355, Hassan 2,071, Tumakuru 1,773, Ballari 1,650, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,03,844, followed by Mysuru 1,21,987 and Tumakuru 90,952.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 8,04,056, followed by Mysuru 1,07,934 and Ballari 65,389.

A total of over 2,84,53,442 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,33,013 were on Friday alone.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Friday announced an extension of lockdown from May 24 to June 7 for 14 days to contain the spread of coronavirus. The stringent restrictions are already in effect from May 10 and were supposed to end on May 24. However, due to the new order, they would end on the morning of June 7.

