Karnataka: Decision underway on re-opening of schools, says govt

Amid the Unlock 5 guidelines by the Centre that kicked in from today, Karnataka government said that they are yet to decide on the date of re-opening the schools.

"We are in the process of consultation with stakeholders in the education field. Our decision will be based on students health and parents concern," said Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary & Secondary Education Minister.

The decision-making comment comes in the backdrop of the fresh set of guidelines released by the Centre for re-opening of schools in the country in a graded manner.

Among the new orders to resume more services amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday stated that states and UT governments have been given the flexibility to decide on reopening schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner.

The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school and institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to certain conditions, the ministry said in a statement.

Online or distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged, the ministry said.

Where schools are conducting online classes, if some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

Students may attend schools and institutions only with the written consent of parents.

Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent, the home ministry said.

States and UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for the reopening of schools and institutions based on the SOP to be issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Union Ministry of Education, keeping local requirements in view.

Schools, which are allowed to open, will have to mandatorily follow the SOP to be issued by education departments of states and UTs.

Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education may take a decision on the timing of the opening of colleges and higher education institutions, in consultation with the home ministry, based on the assessment of the situation, the ministry said.

Online and distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

However, higher education institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students in the science and technology stream requiring laboratory and experimental works will be permitted to open from October 15.

For centrally funded higher education institutions, the head of the institution will satisfy herself or himself that there is a genuine requirement of research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students in the science and technology stream for laboratory and experimental works.

For all other higher education institutions e.g. state universities, private universities, etc., they may open only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and postgraduate students in the science and technology stream requiring laboratory and experimental works as per decision to be taken by the respective State and UT governments.

The lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till October 31, the ministry said.

