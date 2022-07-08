Due to the alert, the Karnataka district authorities announced holiday on Friday and Saturday for Angawadi Kendras, schools and colleges. The government has requested the parents to ensure that their children do not get close to low-lying areas or waterbodies like lakes, ponds and sea. Additionally, the administration has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea for the next two days. The district level officials have been instructed to stay put in the district headquarters and be ready for emergency duties. They have been told to open emergency response centres. Notably, the tourists visiting the area have been advised not to venture close to sea, lakes and river.