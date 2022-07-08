As per an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the coastal district, the meteorology department has issued a red alert warning and forecast heavy rains in the district
Just as heavy rains continue to lash the region, the Dakshina Kannada district administration in Karnataka has declared local holiday to all educational institutions between today and tomorrow, July 8 and 9. As per an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner of the coastal district, the meteorology department has issued a red alert warning and forecast heavy rains in the district.
Due to the alert, the Karnataka district authorities announced holiday on Friday and Saturday for Angawadi Kendras, schools and colleges. The government has requested the parents to ensure that their children do not get close to low-lying areas or waterbodies like lakes, ponds and sea. Additionally, the administration has also warned fishermen against venturing into the sea for the next two days. The district level officials have been instructed to stay put in the district headquarters and be ready for emergency duties. They have been told to open emergency response centres. Notably, the tourists visiting the area have been advised not to venture close to sea, lakes and river.
In another development, heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, causing damage to life and properties in the affected areas, with the rivers swelling, inundating agricultural fields and low-lying areas. Landslides have been reported in hilly areas of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada districts. A landslide at Panjikallu village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada has resulted in the death of three persons, after four labourers got trapped under the mud on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Revenue Minister R Ashoka who is stationed in Kodagu district, on Thursday visited the rain battered and landslide affected areas like Chembu village and is monitoring the relief and rescue operations there. He distributed relief cheques to those affected, the minister's office said. Rains have also affected normal lives in several other districts close to coastal and Malnad regions- like Shivamogga, where a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges. A couple of reservoirs in the district have reached brim with huge inflow.
Additionally, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the state government is taking all the necessary measures to rescue and provide relief to people affected by torrential rains. "Our Revenue Minister is already in Kodagu. According to the Met Department, rains will continue for the next three to four days in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada districts. I have already held discussions with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of districts regarding the precautionary measures to be taken and they have been taken, necessary funds are with DCs," he said.
