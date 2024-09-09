‘Dispel rumours’: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar denies ’reports’ of meeting Barack Obama, Kamala Harris

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar denied media reports about meetings with Barack Obama and Kamala Harris during his trip to the US

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published9 Sep 2024, 09:48 AM IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar denies ‘inaccurate reports’ of meeting Barack Obama, Kamala Harris
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar denies ‘inaccurate reports’ of meeting Barack Obama, Kamala Harris

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar refuted media reports suggesting that his visit to the United States included meetings with former President Barack Obama and Vice President Kamala Harris. In a statement released on Sunday, he clarified that the trip is solely for personal reasons.

Also Read | Karnataka reverts boycott circular against SBI, PNB after banks repay ₹23 cr

“I am traveling to the US with my family and will be there until September 15. Reports claiming that I will be meeting Barack Obama and Kamala Harris are inaccurate. This visit is purely personal,” read Shivakumar's statement.

‘Dispel onoing rumours’ says Shivakumar

The Deputy Chief Minister had further released a letter to the media, where he had mentioned about his US visit to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, reported ANI. Shivakumar further stated that he ‘would like to dispel the ongoing rumours.’

Also Read | Karnataka yoga guru arrested for rape: ’Relationship in previous birth’

"Regarding my upcoming visit to the United States of America, I would like to dispel the ongoing rumours--my visit is purely for personal reasons and is no way related to any political motive, nor is it due to any political invitation. I request everyone to kindly refrain from indulging in any kind of conjecture," wrote DK Shivakumar on social media platform X.

On September 7, Shivakumar had urged Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to focus on securing approvals for the Mahadayi project and funding for the Upper Bhadra project, rather than spending time on arrests related to the MUDA scam.

What Shivakumar said on Ganesh Chaturthi

Speaking from his Sadashivanagar residence, Shivakumar said, "I respectfully appeal to Pralhad Joshi this Ganesha Chaturthi to prioritize obtaining approval for the Mahadayi project and securing funds for the Upper Bhadra project," reported ANI.

Shivakumar's remark came amid Joshi's claim that the Congress government was attempting to divert attention from the Valmiki Corporation scandal by releasing a photograph of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa allegedly smoking in jail.

“In about 15 days, I will discuss with the Chief Minister whether to convene an all-party meeting, address the Mahadayi issue, or hold a meeting with the Commission. We need to decide on the approach for our Mahadayi efforts,” Shivakumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

First Published:9 Sep 2024, 09:48 AM IST
'Dispel rumours': Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar denies 'reports' of meeting Barack Obama, Kamala Harris

