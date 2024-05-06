Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar ‘slaps’ Congress worker, BJP asks ‘no self-respect?' | Watch video
A video purportedly showing Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar “slapping a Congress worker" during a roadshow in Haveri's Savanur town has gone viral on the social media platforms after the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared the visuals on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.