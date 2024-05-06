A purported video of the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister in which DK Shivakumar can be seen 'slapping' a Congress worker during a roadshow in Savanur town of Haveri surfaced on social media.

A video purportedly showing Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar “slapping a Congress worker" during a roadshow in Haveri's Savanur town has gone viral on the social media platforms after the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shared the visuals on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, Shivakumar is seen surrounded by a large number of Congress workers when he comes out of the car in Savanur. He reached Haveri to campaign for Congress candidate Vinoda Asooti in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

When Shivakumar stepped out, one of the Congress workers tried to put his hands on the Karnataka minister's shoulders and posed at the camera for a picture with him. Immediately, DK Shivakumar removed his hand and slapped him. The Congress worker was later identified as Allauddin Maniar, a municipal member. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Congress workers were chanting "DK DK" as DK Shivakumar arrived for campaigning….furious with the sudden inappropriate behavior, Shivakumar slapped the worker. The worker has been identified as Municipal member Allauddin Maniar," the Karnataka BJP wrote on the microblogging site.

Take a look at the video below,

BJP leader Amit Malviya accused DK Shivakumar of assaulting a Congress worker, saying “their leaders slap them, humiliate them and don't even give tickets to contest elections". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Karnataka's DCM, DK Shivakumar, slaps Congress Municipal Member Allauddin Maniar while campaigning in Savanur town of Haveri. This is not the first time DK has assaulted a Congress worker. His crime? He happened to put his hands on DK Shivakumar's shoulder when the latter stepped out of the car," he said.

"I wonder why Congress workers even want to work for the Congress? Their leaders slap them, humiliate them, don't give them tickets to contest (all of them are cornered by family members)... Is it for the corruption money they make on the side? No self-respect?" he asked.

Polling will be held in Haveri in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, May 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

