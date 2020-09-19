Karnataka Deputy CM tests positive for coronavirus, says he's asymptomatic

New Delhi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19. He said on Twitter that he's asymptomatic and will be under home isolation.

"In anticipation of the upcoming Assembly sessions, I underwent a #COVID19 test on Saturday and my results have returned positive. I am asymptomatic and will be under home isolation. I request those who have come in contact with me to take the necessary precautions," tweeted Ashwathnarayan.

In the wake of the pandemic, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has made it mandatory for all those attending it to undergo RT-PCR test for COVID-19 infection, 72 hours prior to the start of the monsoon session from September 21.

Narayan is the latest in the list of Ministers in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's cabinet who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Food and Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah had tested positive for Covid-19.

Prior to that, Yediyurappa and his Ministers including B Sriramulu, C T Ravi, B C Patil, Anand Singh, Byrathi Basavaraj, Prabhu Chavan, A Shivaram Hebbar, K S Eshwarappa and Shashikala Jolle had tested positive and have now recovered.

Total number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka breached the five-lakh mark on Friday, as the state reported 8,626 new cases and 179 related fatalities, taking the death toll to 7,808, the Health department said.

The day also saw the number of recoveries outnumbering new infections, with 10,949 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 8,626 fresh cases reported on Friday, 3,623 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of September 18 evening, cumulatively 5,02,982 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 7,808 deaths and 3,94,026 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 1,01,129 active cases, as many as 1,00,315 patients were in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 814 were in ICU.

