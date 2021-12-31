Karnataka has detected 23 new cases of Omicron, highly infection variant of coronavirus. Of the fresh cases reported today, 19 are international travellers from USA, Europe, Middle East and Africa, State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K informed on Friday.

Twenty three new cases of Omicron confirmed in Karnataka today, of which 19 are international travellers from USA, Europe, Middle East and Africa.#Omicron #COVID19 @BSBommai @mansukhmandviya — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) December 31, 2021

With new infections, the state's total count has jumped to 66.

India's first two such cases were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

So far, India has reported nearly 1300 cases of the new variant and the cases are rising in many states very fast. The country reported 309 fresh infections in the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the Union Health Ministry today said that the country has so far detected 1,270 cases across 23 states and UTs, and 374 people have recovered or migrated.

Maharashtra recording the maximum number of 450 cases followed by Delhi at 320, Kerala 109 and Gujarat 97.

The daily rise in Covid cases crossed the 16,000 mark after around 64 days taking India's total tally to 3,48,38,804. The active cases have now increased to 91,361.

Karnataka has already imposed additional restrictions on the eve of New Year to keep a check on Omicron spread in the state. The gathering of five or more persons in public places for the celebrations of New Year in any form is prohibited in Bengaluru.

However, the in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for their members without organizing any special events.

In an order, the state government said that the hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs or any similar establishment shall not organize any special DJ, events or shows in the city. "However, they may carry out their regular business activities following COVID-19 protocols," the order said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.