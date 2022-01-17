BENGALURU : Karnataka minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Dr. Sudhakar K on Monday took to microblogging site Twitter to inform that Karnataka state capital and IT hub Bengaluru had recorded 287 new Omicron cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally in Karnataka to 766.

287 new Omicron cases confirmed in Bengaluru today taking the overall tally in the State to 766.#Omicron #COVID19 @BSBommai — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) January 17, 2022

The state had recorded 34,047 new Covid-19 cases in twenty four hours on Sunday. The state capital Bengaluru also recorded 21,017 itself in twenty four hours.

The state's Covid positivity rate neared 20% as the state registered 19.29% in the past few days.

The state health department said that the number of total active cases in the state was 1,97,982. A total of 5,902 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. Till now, 479 cases of the Omicron variant have been recorded in the state.

On Saturday 15 January, the state health minister had informed that the total caseload in Bengaluru had reduced significantly, the IT hub of India which accounted for about 75% of the case load of Karnataka for the last two weeks, fell below 68%.

Bengaluru Urban had reported 21,071 new cases and five deaths on Sunday, according to the official bulletin.

