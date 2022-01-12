As many as 21,390 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the state's positivity rate to 10.96%, said state health minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday.

In addition to this, 10 more people lost their lives to the disease.

Of the total, Bengaluru accounted for 15,617 new cases, which signifies a 44% hike in daily infections as compared to Tuesday. The city also saw six deaths due to Covid-19.

Further, 1,541 patients recuperated and were discharged across the state since Tuesday.

There are currently 93,009 active Covid-19 cases in the state, nearly 73,000 of which are in Bengaluru.

This comes as the central government classified Karnataka as one of the states which are emerging as a cause of concern due to the rise in Covid cases.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has decided to extend the stringent measures imposed to contain the surging Covid cases in the state till 31 January morning.

In his order, state chief secretary P Ravi Kumar said the chief commissioner BBMP, police commissioners, deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and other heads of departments and authorities are required to strictly implement the containment measures until 31 January.

The orders were based on the decisions taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

It said that outside Bengaluru Urban district, the deputy commissioners, in consultation with health and education department officers in their respective district, considering Taluk as a unit, after assessing the prevalence of Covid-19 cases in the schools, including residential schools, and colleges in the respective Taluk may decide on closure or functioning of any school or college.

The order said that all rallies, sit-in demonstrations, protests were prohibited.

However, marriage functions were permitted to be conducted involving not more than 200 people in open spaces and 100 people in closed places strictly adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

