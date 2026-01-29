Karnataka DGP issues circular granting leave on birthday, anniversary to police officials to 'reduce stress'

An order issued by the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) has mandated birthday and anniversary leave for police personnel to “boost morale and increase productivity”. The order, dated January 29, underlined that spending quality time with family helps maintain a balance between professional and personal life and contributes to better “discipline and performance in service”.

“Taking leave on these special days helps officers and personnel recharge emotionally, spend quality time with their families and maintain a balance between duty and personal life. This boosts morale, reduces stress and improves overall job satisfaction, thereby increasing productivity,” the circular stated.

The order directs all unit officers to ensure that police personnel are allowed to take leave without fail on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries.

“In this context, all unit officers have been directed to grant leave without fail to police officers and personnel who request leave on the occasion of their birthdays and wedding anniversaries,” the circular further said.

The order noted that the initiative helps increase overall job satisfaction and productivity among personnel.

“This humanitarian act not only recognises their sacrifices but also builds loyalty and strengthens the commitment of the police force,” the circular said, linking the move to improved discipline and performance in service.

The DGP has issued clear directions making it mandatory for police officers and personnel to be granted leave on their birthdays and wedding anniversaries. Unit heads have been made directly responsible for implementation and have been instructed to ensure strict compliance.

This comes months after the southern state, which is also home to some of the world’s biggest IT firms, offered paid menstrual leave to all working women in corporate jobs.

Under the new policy, women aged 18 to 52 employed in government or private organisations are entitled to one day of menstrual leave each month, which cannot be carried over. No medical certificate is required to avail of this leave.