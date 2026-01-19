Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao, stepfather of gold smuggling accused Ramya, caught in viral ‘intimate’ office video

Karnataka DGP (Civil Rights Enforcement) K Ramachandra Rao was caught in a viral video reportedly from his office purportedly showing him in an alleged intimate position with multiple women. The video has gone viral on social media, triggering a massive row and an investigation from the government.

Ramachandra Rao has rejected the authenticity of the videos, terming them “fabricated and false.” The DGP also attempted to clarify his position with Home Minister G Parameshwara which did not fructify.

The top police officer is the stepfather of Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao, arrested in a sensational gold smuggling case and currently lodged in the Bengaluru Central Jail. Kannada TV news channels too aired the blurred images of women in the video.

What did Siddaramaiah say? When asked about the viral video of DGP Ramachandra Rao, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “We will investigate this matter and take disciplinary action. No one is above the law.” He has also warned of action of the DGP is found guilty.

“I got to know about it in the morning. We will initiate disciplinary action against him. No one is above law, notwithstanding how senior the police officer is,” he said, responding the controversy surrounding the Director General of Police.

Speaking to reporters outside the minister's house, he said, “I am also thinking how and when it happened and who has done it. In this era anything can happen. I have no idea about it.”

Also Read | Ranya Rao gets DRI notice to pay fine of ₹102.55 crore amid Gold smuggling row

When reporters said that this is an old video, he said, “Old means, eight years ago when I was in Belagavi.”

He was also asked what he plans to do next, to which Ramachandra Rao said that he would discuss this with his advocate. “I am shocked. It is all fabricated, lie. The video is all false. I have no idea about it,” Ramachandra Rao said.

When reporters asked how this happened, he said, “I will know only if it had happened. I don't know about it.”

Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said the government will take action if someone has done something wrong.

"Being the Woman and Child Development Minister I can tell you that we will take action mercilessly, irrespective of the seniority he holds," she told reporters.