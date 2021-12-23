Bengaluru Urban has become the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100% Covid-19 vaccination coverage, the state's health minister K Sudhakar said. The district's entire population has been fully vaccinated with both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine. However, the milestone is excluding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area in the Greater Bengaluru metropolitan zone.

Taking to Twitter, the health minister said, "Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP) has become the FIRST DISTRICT in Karnataka to achieve 100% SECOND DOSE COVERAGE! Congratulations to all the health workers and the district administration for this remarkable feat!"

According to district-wise Covid vaccination data by the Karnataka health minister, Bengaluru Urban has vaccinated all the targeted population of 10,34,184 with both doses of vaccines. Another district Kodagu is set to achieve this milestone soon as 90% of the population has been fully vaccinated so far.

Karnataka has vaccinated 3/4th or 75% of its adult population with both the doses of Covid-19 vaccines, Sudhakar added. Out of the targeted population of 48.91 crore, 36.61 crore have been fully vaccinated to date.

Meanwhile, keeping in view of the Covid-19 situation and the rising number of Omicron cases, the Karnataka government has imposed a ban on mass gatherings and parties from December 30 to January 2. The state has prohibited Disc Jockeys at clubs and restaurants. Similarly in apartments too, there will be no parties or DJs and residents. However, pubs and restaurants operators in Bengaluru have urged the Karnataka government to reconsider restricting the occupancy, highlighting that the industry has been struggling for the past two years and this decision is going to hit it once again. So far, Karnataka has logged 19 Omicron cases.

