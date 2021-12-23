Meanwhile, keeping in view of the Covid-19 situation and the rising number of Omicron cases, the Karnataka government has imposed a ban on mass gatherings and parties from December 30 to January 2. The state has prohibited Disc Jockeys at clubs and restaurants. Similarly in apartments too, there will be no parties or DJs and residents. However, pubs and restaurants operators in Bengaluru have urged the Karnataka government to reconsider restricting the occupancy, highlighting that the industry has been struggling for the past two years and this decision is going to hit it once again. So far, Karnataka has logged 19 Omicron cases.