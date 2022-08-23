Karnataka district clamps prohibitory orders, liquor sale banned

Siddaramaiah along with Congress leaders and workers have planned to lay a siege to the SP's office in Kodagu, on August 26, following the incidents of eggs being hurled at his car and black flags being waved during his visit to Kodagu on August 18, which the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly had termed it as a "state sponsored" protest. The former CM had alleged that there was no law and order, and that the police officers in Kodagu had "malintentions" and had colluded with RSS, Bajrang Dal and Sangh Parivar, and had allowed the incident to take place.

