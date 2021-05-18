In view of the second wave of Covid-19 that ravaged the country over the past two months, Karnataka district Kalaburagi will implement a strict lockdown for three days.

The restrictions will be in place from 6 am on 20 May to 6 am on 23 May, Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi told news agency ANI.

However, essential goods and services will remain exempt, he added.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the state government is mulling over the extension of lockdown in the state amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Addressing the press, CM Yediyurappa said, "We are still discussing regarding extension of lockdown. Anyway, the imposed lockdown will remain imposed till 24th May. After two-three days, we will discuss and decide the extension of lockdown."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has decided to rehabilitate children up to the age of 18 years orphaned by the second wave of coronavirus and set up special pediatric Covid care centres in 30 districts of the state.

"The government is ready to rehabilitate children who were orphaned by the second wave of Covid-19. Children need not be afraid as we have decided to set up separate quarantine facilities as well as hostels for those up to 18 years," Woman and Child Welfare Minister Shashikala Jolle said at a press conference.

Karnataka on Monday registered 38,603 new cases of Covid-19 and 476 fatalities, taking the total infection count to 22.42 lakh and the toll to 22,313. Out of the 38,603 fresh cases recorded, 13,338 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

