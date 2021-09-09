Amid reports of Nipah virus and cases of coronavirus in neighbouring Kerala, the Deputy Commissioner of Karnataka 's Dakshina Kannada district has issued an advisory to curtail the spread of viruses in the district.

The advisory directs the people of Dakshina Kannada to avoid travelling to Kerala till the end of October, except in emergency issues, as per the details shared by District Magistrate's Office, Mangaluru.

The order further instructs the concerned educational heads of all the colleges, schools or other institutes not to call their staff and students to attend physical classes.

"Other industries should also continue work from home till the end of October in order to prevent the outbreak of the viruses in the district," the advisory said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka government also issued an advisory note to prevent the outbreak of the Nipah virus in the state. It instructs the district administrations to monitor the arrivals from Kerala for symptoms like fever, altered mental status, severe weakness, headache, respiratory distress, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, convulsion and diarrhoea.

In addition, it also advises the authorities to spread public awareness in this regard and develop a systematic surveillance system to identify clusters of encephalitis cases for the early detection of Nipah outbreaks.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has also advised officials to be cautious against the Nipah virus and to take more precautions to prevent the outbreak of the virus in the state.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported its first death due to the Nipah virus on Sunday following which the Central Government advised immediate public health measures for the state.

With agency inputs

