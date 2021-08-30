Karnataka district orders Covid restrictions to continue at its border with Kera

Restrictions on the movement of people will continue at Karnataka district Dakshina Kannada along the border with Kerala as the COVID situation has not improved there, an district official said.

Refuting reports that the Centre has lifted the requirement of RT-PCR certificates to cross the border, Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said, people still need to produce RT-PCR test negative certificates to enter Dakshina Kannada district from Kerala.

The order is meant to contain the spread of Covid-19 and the district administration will continue to implement the same, he said.

Rajendra said more than 30,000 new Covid cases are being reported from Kerala daily and the test positivity rate in neighbouring Kasaragod district is around 12%.

Meanwhile, in Dakshina Kannada, positivity rate has been brought down to around 2% with a lot of effort. At such a time, lifting of border restrictions will be like letting in new cases from Kerala.

Though it is difficult to implement, the district has no other option than making the RT-PCR certificate mandatory, he said.

The test positivity rate in Dakshina Kannada district came down to 1.81 per cent on Sunday.

Kerala on Sunday reported 29,836 new Covid-19 infections and 75 deaths despite a complete shutdown. The test positivity rate is 19.67 per cent was recorded out of 1,51,670 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Prior to that, the state reported over 30,000 cases each day for four days.

