Karnataka doctor death case: 45-year-old found lying in a pool of blood with injured son — What we know so far

The recent murder of a doctor in Karnataka has sent shockwaves across the nation. The 45-year-old anaesthetist, who was a resident of Dharwad, was allegedly stabbed to death at his apartment. The doctor's body was found lifeless on Wednesday, lying in a pool of blood on a bedroom mattress with fatal stab injuries to his neck. His eight-year-old son sustained serious stab injuries in the apparent attack.

The incident came to light after the victim's family members lodged a complaint at Suburban Police Station accusing the wife of misconduct. The deceased identified as Dr Kiran Honnannavar, was employed at a private hospital. He lived with his family at Ranka Stello Apartments located on Karnataka University Road. In the apparent attack, his eight-year-old son sustained serious stab injuries. Disturbing video of the incident has gone viral that shows Honannavar's wife scrolling through her phone beside her husband's body.

According to PTI report, his wife Dr Priya, has been taken into custody for questioning. His son was also found with severe stab injuries in what police suspect was an attempt on the child's life. The state police immediately responded to the emergency situation, rescued the boy and shifted him to a hospital. Initial probe points towards domestic dispute.

As per media reports, Honnannavar wife Dr Priya, who is an ophthalmologist, dismissed relatives and friends' queries by saying that he was either resting or away on duty. Suspecting something was amiss, the doctor's family members decided to check the sixth-floor residence where they found him dead.

‘Only three people were at home,’ says police “Why the incident happened, for what reason needs to be ascertained. Only three people -- husband, wife and child -- were at home. No one has come from outside. We need to investigate what really happened. A murder case has been registered,” PTI quoted Commissioner N Shashikumar as saying.

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Honnannavar wife appeared to be in shock and gave incoherent responses when questioned, the police said. While the police investigation is underway to establish the exact motive behind the murder, authorities are trying to learn whether their child is autistic.