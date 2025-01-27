Karnataka: Doctor kidnapped for ₹6 crore ransom, released with ₹300 for bus fare; Here what happened

A paediatrician in Ballari, Karnataka, was kidnapped and held for a ransom of 6 crore. He was released a few hours later with 300 for his return. Police are investigating, believing the abduction was linked to the victim's brother's business prominence.

Updated27 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST
A paediatrician working at the Ballari district hospital in Karnataka was kidnapped on Saturday, with his brother being demanded to pay a ransom of 6 crore, according to the police.

However, the kidnappers released Dr. Sunil, 45, a few hours later, giving him 300 to help him return home. The incident occurred when Dr. Sunil was out for a morning walk near the Shaneshwara temple in Suryanarayanapet around 6 am.

A gang arrived in a Tata Indigo car, forcibly abducted him, and drove off. The entire abduction was captured on CCTV, the police said.

Kidnappers demand

Dr. Sunil’s brother, Venugopal Gupta, received a WhatsApp call from the kidnappers, who demanded a ransom of 6 crore, with half of it to be paid in gold. Gupta, the president of the district liquor dealers’ association, was informed of the demand.

Gupta promptly alerted the police, who launched search operations and blocked the district's exit points. However, around 8 pm, the kidnappers released Dr. Sunil at a secluded location, giving him 300 to take a bus back home.

BJP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy criticized the worsening law and order situation in the state.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the police believe Dr. Sunil was targeted due to his brother's prominence as a businessman in the city. A special team has gathered some leads and is optimistic about resolving the case soon. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy expressed shock over the kidnapping and called for immediate action from the state government. He also criticized the worsening law and order situation in the state.

Key Takeaways
  • The kidnapping reflects the growing concern over public safety in Karnataka.
  • Prompt police action and community vigilance are crucial in responding to such crimes.
  • The incident highlights the potential targeting of individuals based on their family connections and wealth.
First Published:27 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST
