Karnataka: Doctor kidnapped for ₹6 crore ransom, released with ₹300 for bus fare; Here what happened

A paediatrician working at the Ballari district hospital in Karnataka was kidnapped on Saturday, with his brother being demanded to pay a ransom of ₹6 crore, according to the police.

However, the kidnappers released Dr. Sunil, 45, a few hours later, giving him ₹300 to help him return home. The incident occurred when Dr. Sunil was out for a morning walk near the Shaneshwara temple in Suryanarayanapet around 6 am.

A gang arrived in a Tata Indigo car, forcibly abducted him, and drove off. The entire abduction was captured on CCTV, the police said.

Kidnappers demand Dr. Sunil’s brother, Venugopal Gupta, received a WhatsApp call from the kidnappers, who demanded a ransom of ₹6 crore, with half of it to be paid in gold. Gupta, the president of the district liquor dealers’ association, was informed of the demand.

Gupta promptly alerted the police, who launched search operations and blocked the district's exit points. However, around 8 pm, the kidnappers released Dr. Sunil at a secluded location, giving him ₹300 to take a bus back home.

BJP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy criticized the worsening law and order situation in the state.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, the police believe Dr. Sunil was targeted due to his brother's prominence as a businessman in the city. A special team has gathered some leads and is optimistic about resolving the case soon.

