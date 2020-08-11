BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has replaced the term ‘home isolation’ with ‘home care’ among other measures in an attempt to rid the stigma attached to covid-19. Home care has been used as a synonym for home isolation to address the associated stigma, the state health department has said in its latest guidelines.

The new guidelines come at a time when the Karnataka government has been trying to modify its covid response system to allow mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic persons to be treated at home to reduce the pressure on inadequate number of hospital beds.

"Release from 'home care' has been updated to 10 days from date of symptom onset or 10 days from swab test for asymptomatics, synchronising with GOI (government of India) guidelines. Another 7 days of isolation at home with self-monitoring advised," according to the state health department.

As one of the worst impacted covid-19 regions in the country, the nomenclature change is an attempt to normalise the disease which, experts say, will become part of our lives. Videos and reports of people restricting positive persons from living in the neighbourhood, stopping their burial and social ostracism among other issues due to fear and misinformation had added to the challenges in the battle against the virus.

Several such instances have been reported in Karnataka and other parts of the country that forced authorities to refocus its energies in defeating the stigma attached to covid-19 than the disease itself.

Karnataka has nearly 80,000 active cases and had seen a marginal decline on Monday after weeks of consistent surge.

The state government stated that the rule of mandatory hospitalisation for people above 60 years has been relaxed and home care will be possible after a clinical evaluation.

Pregnant women within two weeks of their date of delivery will not be allowed home care even though it has been relaxed from the earlier norm of four weeks.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via