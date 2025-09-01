Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar launches Greater Bengaluru Area Development Plan with 5 new corporations

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the launch of the Greater Bengaluru Area Development Plan on Monday, under which there will be five new corporations that will oversee the initiative.

“The development of the Greater Bengaluru Area is starting from today, for which five corporations are being formed. A very senior official will be appointed as the Commissioner,” Shivakumar said, launching the development plan.

As part of the new plan, the Greater Bengaluru Authority has restructured the city's administrative aspect to ensure better services. Five new corporations have been formed, including Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, and Bengaluru Central.

The five new corporations of Bengaluru have been created and designed to ensure targeted growth and efficient management among others, Shivakumar said in a post on X on Sunday.

“Under the Greater Bengaluru Authority, we have created 5 city corporations: Bengaluru East, Bengaluru West, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, and Bengaluru Central. The purpose of dividing into 5 city corporations is to provide better services and to carry out development. These five city corporations will cover 27 assembly constituencies and 197 wards. Bengaluru's development is our first priority,” he wrote.

Karnataka forms Greater Bengaluru Authority On August 26, the 75-member Greater Bengaluru Authority led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to oversee the coordination of the newly formed five corporations.

The GBA was established by exercising the powers conferred by Sub-Section (1) of Section 9 of the Greater Bangalore Administration Act, 2024 (Karnataka Act No. 36 of 2025), the government said in a statement

While Siddaramaiah is the Ex-officio Chairman, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Development of Bengaluru, Government of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, will be the Ex-officio Vice-Chairman.

On August 21, the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill 2025 was passed in the Legislative Council, after Shivakumar tabled the Bill.

The Legislative Council passed the Bill after a brief discussion. It was passed in the Legislative Assembly a few days ago.

Earlier in May, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with the GBA.