Karnataka Dy CM urges safety measures in Bengaluru gaming centres following Rajkot fire tragedy
DK Shivakumar addressed the issue in a letter to the civic body, emphasizing the importance of stringent safety protocols in high-traffic entertainment spaces.
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has written to the BBMP Commissioner instructing him to implement fail-safe measures in recreational places across the city as soon as possible and make periodic checks mandatory to avoid fire mishaps, Hindustan Times reported.