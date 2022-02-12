Karnataka eases Covid entry rules for Maharashtra people

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
With a decline in Covid-19 infection cases in the country, the Karnataka government has lifted restrictions imposed on Maharashtra residents regarding mandatory Covid-19 tests. The Karnataka health department says that people arriving from Maharashtra will no longer require a negative RT-PCR test report to enter Karnataka.
However, people would still need to produce their vaccination certificates showing their 'fully vaccinated' status.
Last month, during the exponential rise in cases, the Karnataka government had made the RT-PCR test compulsory for people entering its state to contain the virus transmission.
In the latest order, the Karnataka government order said, "In view of current Covid-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from the state of Maharashtra (Airways, Railways, Road Transport and personal vehicle). However, the production of two dose/full dose vaccination certificate shall be continued with strict enforcement. The above-revised surveillance measures are notified herewith to be complied for arrivals from Maharashtra until further orders".
Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 3,976 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.
As per the health bulletin issued by the department, the positivity rate for the day currently stands at 3.47%. A total of 1,14,302 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.
With this, the total cases of the disease in the state have gone up to 39,21,095.
During the last 24 hours, 11,377 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 38,36,915.