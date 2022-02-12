Karnataka eases Covid entry rules for Maharashtra people

In the latest order, the Karnataka government order said, "In view of current Covid-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from the state of Maharashtra (Airways, Railways, Road Transport and personal vehicle). However, the production of two dose/full dose vaccination certificate shall be continued with strict enforcement. The above-revised surveillance measures are notified herewith to be complied for arrivals from Maharashtra until further orders".